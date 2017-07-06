52-Year-Old Killed In One-Vehicle Crash North Of Lake Preston

LAKE PRESTON, S.D. – A 52-year-old woman died Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash north of Lake Preston.

Name of the person is not being released pending notification of family. She was the only person involved in the crash.

A 2003 Buick LeSabre was southbound on 441st Avenue. The driver lost control as the vehicle crossed the center line and entered the east ditch. The vehicle then went back onto the roadway and into the west ditch where it rolled.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. She was later pronounced dead at the DeSmet hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Preston Ambulance and Lake Preston First Responders.