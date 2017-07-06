71-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash West Of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – One person died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning west of Rapid City.

The person’s name is not being released pending notification of family members.

A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was driving westbound in the passing lane on Interstate 90 near mile marker 51. A 2013 Volvo Semi pulling an enclosed cargo trailer was also westbound in the driving lane of Interstate 90 at the same location. The Silverado began to pass and overtake the Volvo Semi. As the Silverado moved back into the driving lane, its rear passenger side corner struck the front driver side corner of the Volvo Semi, causing the driver of the Silverado to lose control. The Silverado entered the north ditch and rolled.

The Silverado’s 71-year-old female driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Volvo semi was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the state Department of Game, Fish & Parks, Meade County Sheriff’s Office, Black Hawk Fire Department, Piedmont Fire Department and Rapid City Fire Department.