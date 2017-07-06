Bormann Leads Way at Qualifying Day at Match Play Tourney

Parkston’s Sydney Bormann was on fire Thursday at the qualifying round of the State Match Play Tournament at Prairie Green. She fired a 70 and was medalist by 6 shots earning the top seed as matches begin on Friday. The 18-hole championship match is Sunday afternoon.

The men’s tournament concludes Monday with a 36-hole match. Alex Shattuck’s 67 was the best score of the day and Riley Duncanson and Sam Olson each shot 68. 15 players were under par including multiple winner Ryan Jansa who saved par from the sand on 18 for a 71.