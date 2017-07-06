Drought Conditions Worsen Across the Area

The Latest Drought Report Shows Even Drier Conditions

Last week we took at the latest drought conditions across the state of South Dakota. Sadly, the news isn’t any better this time around. This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor update, which was released earlier this morning, shows an increase in drought on all levels. Extreme drought, the second highest level of drought, has doubled from last week’s total. The table to the right shows this week’s levels of drought. The intensity of drought increases by number and color going left to right.

U.S. Drought Monitor maps come out every Thursday morning at 7:30 Central Time, based on data through 7 a.m. CDT the preceding Tuesday, in this case, July 4. This means that any rainfall we have received between then and now, including the rain from Wednesday night’s storms, was not included in this update. Below is a comparison of last week’s report with this report.

Unfortunately, it does not look as though we will get any relief in the next couple of weeks. The forecast for the next week has very minimal rain chances across the central U.S., especially over the Northern Plains. Expected rain totals over the next seven days, July 7-13, look to be less than a half inch. You can see the map from the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) below.

Looking even further than that, the signs look even worse. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is predicting a drier than normal second week of the forecast period. That stretch is from July 14-20. In the photo below, you can see that eastern South Dakota, northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota, and eastern Nebraska are all highlighted in a darker brown circle, which indicates a higher likelihood that we will see a drier than normal week.

With both of these outlooks and the current state of the soil, I don’t think that next week’s update will be any better. Yesterday Blaise talked about water conservation and ways that you can help save water in times of drought. If you live in central South Dakota you places might want to start taking precaution with some of these tips!

Brandon Spinner

Chief Meteorologist

Twitter: @wxspinner89

Facebook: Meteorologist Brandon Spinner