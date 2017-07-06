Family, Friends To Mark Year Since Philando Castile Shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Family and friends of Philando Castile are marking the one-year anniversary of his fatal shooting during a routine traffic stop.

Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, was shot to death by St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez last July 6. Castile was shot seconds after informing Yanez that he was carrying a gun. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter last month after testifying that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out the gun.

Castile’s family members planned to gather Thursday evening in Falcon Heights, the suburb where he was shot, for what’s billed as a day of love and healing. It includes a candlelight vigil near the shooting scene. The family also plans a lantern release Friday night.

Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, is hosting an event Thursday afternoon in St. Paul.