Local Artists Headline July Downtown Block Party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Downtown Sioux Falls is treating the public to a free block party on the Eastbank on Friday, July 7 at 5:30 p.m.

The local and regional artists scheduled to perform are Taylor Riley, Erik Koskinen and Rich Show and the Working Poor. Performances will start at 5:30 p.m. and play until 11 p.m. For more on the musical acts, click here.

KDLT News Today’s Ahtra Elnashar and Blaise Keller will be the guest emceeing the block party, located at 401 East 8th Street.

Brienne Maner with Downtown Sioux Falls says the block party is family-friendly with activities for people of all ages. In addition to the block party, businesses across the downtown area will have sales and specials. Mrs. Murphy’s Irish gifts will be celebrating 20 years of business in downtown with a 20 percent off sale through Saturday.

The food vendors at the block party are: SDSU Ice Cream, Snortz Barbecue, Hunny & Bunny and Kettle King Kettle Korn. Product vendors and non-profits vendors include: Washington Pavilion, Alzheimer’s Association, Scratchpad, AARP and more. For a full list of vendors, click here.

Picnic tables are provided, but people are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs.

The block party is sponsored by Duluth Trading Company, 8th & Railroad Center, Bud Sioux Falls and AARP South Dakota.

Parking in downtown is free after 5 p.m. and all day on weekends. For the Sioux Falls Public Parking mobile app, click here.