Man Shot In Rapid City Driveway Lay Injured For 10 Hours

Adel Toay
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a man with a bullet lodged in his spine lay injured in his Rapid City driveway overnight until a passer-by called authorities the following morning.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Chad Arnold had been lying outside his home for 10 hours by the time emergency personnel was called at 8 a.m. Monday. Police say a preliminary evaluation found him paralyzed from the waist down.

The shooting suspect, Michael Wisecarver, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, which is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

The 48-year-old Wisecarver, of Piedmont, made his initial court appearance Wednesday, where his bond was set at $500,000 cash.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Wisecarver had an attorney.

