Minneapolis Police Recover Handgun Stolen In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say serial numbers helped them track down stolen gun from Sioux Falls after it was found on a party bus in Minneapolis.

Police say a handgun was stolen from an apartment in Northwest Sioux Falls in late May. Minneapolis Police discovered 3 stolen guns last week when they evacuated a party bus they say held several gang members.

Police say one of those guns came from the Sioux Falls apartment.

Police encourage gun owners to keep the model and serials numbers of their guns on file.