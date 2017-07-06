Minneapolis Police Recover Handgun Stolen In Sioux Falls

Adel Toay
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say serial numbers helped them track down stolen gun from Sioux Falls after it was found on a party bus in Minneapolis.

Police say a handgun was stolen from an apartment in Northwest Sioux Falls in late May. Minneapolis Police discovered 3 stolen guns last week when they evacuated a party bus they say held several gang members.

Police say one of those guns came from the Sioux Falls apartment.

Police encourage gun owners to keep the model and serials numbers of their guns on file.

Related Post

Museum Of Visual Materials Offers Valentine’...
Teen Facing Murder Charges Following Fatal Crash
S.F. Police Investigate Weekend Dispute That Turne...
Florida Man Arrested In Sioux Falls For Using Frau...

You Might Also Like