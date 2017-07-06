Olympic Gold Medalist Tyler Clary Hits the Pool at Midco Aquatic Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- “I’m not all that exceptional, physically. I’m fairly short, I have a pretty average body type,” said Tyler Clary.

First hopping into the pool at 8 years old, Clary was able to turn his short, average body into that of a decorated competitive swimmer.

His 200 meter backstroke won gold in 2012 at his first Olympic appearance in London. In his 20 year career in the pool, clary earned 12 medals in world, American, and Olympic Games.

Now out of the pool, Clary is taking what he learned in the water and sharing it with a new generation of swimmers.

“To be able to sort of condense everything that I’ve learned into a format that could potentially help someone down the road or inspire someone down the road is a pretty cool feeling.”

Clary was invited to Sioux Falls by the Sioux Falls Swim Team and Speedo to host a swimming clinic ahead of the first Scheels Independence Day Invitational Swim Meet that will be held at the Midco Aquatic Center this weekend.

While streamline rotation, flip turns and strong strokes are important, he says winning has more to do with mindset than mechanics.

“Most Olympians, I think, as a kid probably newer would have thought they would have ended up there but I think giving yourself that small benefit of the doubt, asking yourself, ‘Why not me?’ is ultimately what will help people get there,” he said.

The most important thing he shares with young swimmers is something he calls the “10 Percent Rule.”

“If you can just find ways to make yourself 10 percent better than the people that you’re around, even outside of athletics, and you do that consistently in every part of your life, that 10 percent adds up to something huge over a number of years,” he said.

Clary is No longer competitively swimming. He’s now chasing another childhood dream on the track as a professional racecar driver. But his need for speed is still making a splash in the pool. He travels the country hosting swimming clinics for what could be the next generation of Olympic swimmers.

“To help kids get better and hopefully make them get faster than I was at the same age is truly rewarding.”