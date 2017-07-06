Police: 5 Juveniles, 18-Year-Old Arrested In Connection With Burglaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police charged five juveniles and one 18-year-old in connection with multiple burglaries.

Police say on June 20th a burglary report came in stating that multiple guns were stolen from a house in the 8200 block of South Copper Ridge Road in Sioux Falls. The home was entered and four rifles, a shotgun, a handgun, and ammunition were all taken.

Police say a few days before June 20th a few ATV’s were stolen in Baltic. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office shared the description of the ATV’s with Sioux Falls Police. Police had received a tip that a possible stolen ATV was at a residence in Southwest Sioux Falls.

Police say an off-duty officer was driving in the 8200 block of South Hughes Avenue and recognized one of the ATV’s and called for an on-duty officer to come and confirm the ATV. The on-duty officer confirmed the description of the ATV and police issued a search warrant for the residence.

During the investigation police say an 18-year-old woman drove up to the residence and police amended the search warrant to include her vehicle.

In the trunk of her vehicle police found one of the stolen rifles. In the residence police found multiple items related to the two burglaries including the stolen shotgun and another one of the stolen rifles in the bedroom of a 16-year-old.

The suspects told police that one of the rifles was thrown into the Big Sioux River at Riverdale Park in Sioux Falls while the other was thrown into Lake Alvin, which was later found in a creek in Southwest Sioux Falls.

With the help of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue police were able to recover all of the stolen weapons.

All suspects,including 18-year-old Kathryn Swenson, were charged with Possession of Stolen Property, plus, two 17-year-olds were charged with Accessory for the disposing of evidence, and the 16-year-old and another 17-year-old were charged with burglary.