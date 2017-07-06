Police Searching For Overnight Robbery Suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A man got away with cash after robbing a business in Sioux Falls.

Officers were called to a business on the 1600 block of South Minnesota Ave. at around 11:30 Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect entered the business and demanded money from an employee than fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Native American male between 5’8” and 5’10” and weighing about 180lbs.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, long dark shorts, white shoes as well as a bandana around his face.

How this robbery occurred and the description of the suspect are nearly identical to an unsolved robbery that happened in Sioux Falls earlier this week.

No one was injured in either robberies and the investigation is on-going.