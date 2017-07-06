Thunder Encouraged After 1st Year in Sioux Falls

THE STORM IS STARTING TO PASS…

THE INAUGURAL SEASON OF THE SIOUX FALLS THUNDER FOOTBALL CLUB IS WRAPPING UP.

WITH TWO GAMES LEFT IN THE SEASON, THEY CURRENTLY HAVE A RECORD OF 3 wins 5 losses and 4 ties.

Putting them sixth in the NORTH CONFERENCE DIVISION OF THE NATIONAL PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE’S MIDWEST CONFERENCE.

BUT THE WELCOMING YEAR DIDNT COME WITH A KIND SCHEDULE.

TYLER GRILLEY, Thunder Goalie:”We’ve had a lot of stretches of home games then five away games in a road so it’s really tested our mentality on the road.”

THE THUNDER TAKE THE MANTLE AS THE ONLY SEMI-PRO SOCCER TEAM IN SIOUX FALLS…AFTER THE SPITFIRE ENDED OPERATIONS A DECADE AGO.

AZZARO SUEHNE, Thunder Head Coach: “Having a team in Sioux Falls, with so many players available, is just wonderful.”

ALMOST ONE FULL SEASON UNDER THEIR BELT…

EYES NOW FOCUS ON WHAT YEAR TWO CAN BRING.

BRICE HOLIDAY, Thunder Forward: “Competing, going top of the table or middle of the table, you know, and try to get into US Open Cup.”

THE TEAM IS SETTING BIGGER GOALS FOR NEXT YEAR.

ON THE FIELD…AND OFF.

TYLER GRILLEY: “We kind of look to expand, to grow with our marketing and try to reach out and get more fans and get the kids around here to show that there is a higher level to achieve something for, to set your limits for.”

AND IT’S EASIER FOR THE TEAM TO PUT IN THE EXTRA TIME…SEEING THE CROWD SUPPORT AT THEIR HOME GAMES.

AZZARO SUEHNE: “With the support, I think my boys are just going to gear up and do that best we can. This is our city so we want to make the Thunder the best team we can have.”

IN SIOUX FALLS JACK EBLE KDLT SPORTS.