74-Year-Old Killed Early Friday In Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash

BLUNT, S.D. – One person died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning east of Blunt.

The person’s name is not being released pending notification of family members.

A 2010 Lincoln MKX was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 14 near mile marker 254. A 2012 Chevrolet Malibu was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 14 at the same location. The Lincoln drifted across the center line, collided head-on with the Malibu, and rolled.

The Lincoln’s 74-year-old male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to a Pierre hospital. She was wearing a seat belt.