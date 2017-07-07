74-Year-Old Killed Early Friday In Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash

Adel Toay
Share This:

BLUNT, S.D. – One person died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning east of Blunt.

The person’s name is not being released pending notification of family members.

A 2010 Lincoln MKX was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 14 near mile marker 254. A 2012 Chevrolet Malibu was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 14 at the same location. The Lincoln drifted across the center line, collided head-on with the Malibu, and rolled.

The Lincoln’s 74-year-old male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to a Pierre hospital. She was wearing a seat belt.

Related Post

Gov. Dennis Daugaard Signs Protest Measure Into La...
SD Residents Still On Upswing With Less Cases Of F...
Let’s Talk Safe Sex At USD
Drug Forfeiture Money Goes To 13 Law Enforcement A...

You Might Also Like