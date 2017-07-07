Adventures With Ahtra: BMX

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Before claiming titles in X Games around the world and having his own video game, Reuel Erickson was practicing the basics that made him a BMX legend.

“There was a group of us that went out and started travelling, and then we went through this whole explosion period of holy cow, we’re not just riding in the back of a truck to a contest, we’re going as a sponsored rider and this is a means of income and a means of a life,” says Erickson.

A life he now shares with his wife and two kids, River and Maya who have both inherited their dad’s talent on wheels. Erickson enjoys taking them to local skate parks.

“It’s nice to see these kids have somewhere fun to ride and I just want to be able to create a safe environment and pass on what I know about the sport,” says Erickson.

Erickson will be performing in a BMX show at FamilyFest in Sioux Falls on Saturday, July 8 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls at 11:30 a.m. In addition to performing, Erickson will also be teaching kids about bike safety. For more on FamilyFest, click here.

“You know the biggest thing is wearing your pads and helmet, of course. That’s kind of a no-brainer,” says Erickson.

After decades of riding and too many concussions and broken bones to count, thing Erickson says keeps him inspired is the younger generation.

Watch the video above to see some of Erickson’s signature BMX tricks.