Billion Auto – Maintenance

Billion Automotive

Billion Automotive in Sioux Falls is hiring for a Maintenance Technician to join our busy team! This is a full-time position with benefits.

The Maintenance Technician installs, maintains and repairs the facility’s building structures and systems, including plumbing, electrical wiring and fixtures, machinery, equipment, electronics, vehicles and grounds.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

• Performs general construction (plumbing, electrical, mechanical, etc.)

• Building Maintenance and Repair.

• Landscape, including tending commercial sprinklers and controls, mowing/pruning grass and bushes.

• Pay loader/Backhoe and Forklift Operation.

• Operate Boom truck and Dump truck.

• Performs other duties as assigned.

Billion Automotive is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance, as well as 401(K) with employer match after 1 year.

Requirements:

• HS Diploma or GED required.

• Knowledge of machines and tools.

• Time management and organization/attention to detail skills.

Contact:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3944

jobs@billionauto.com

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/maintenance-sioux-falls-sd/view/1539