Captured Polygamous Sect Leader Due Back In Utah Courtroom

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs is expected back in a Utah courtroom following his capture after nearly a year on the run.

Court records show Jeffs is set to enter a plea on a federal failure-to-appear charge connected to his time as a fugitive at a hearing Monday.

He’s also charged with two felony counts in a suspected multimillion-dollar food stamp fraud scheme, and was awaiting trial on those charges when he escaped from home confinement in Salt Lake City on June 18, 2016.

Jeffs could face up to 10 years in prison on the new charge. The two other felony counts carry possible 5- and 10-year sentences.

He was recaptured in South Dakota last month after pawning two pairs of pliers while apparently living out of his pickup truck.