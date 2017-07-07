Drugs, Firearms, Cash Seized After Executed Search Warrant In White River

Courtesy: Mellette County Sheriff's Office

WHITE RIVER, S.D. – Mellette County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people, including one juvenile, after issuing a search warrant on a residence and finding drugs and firearms.

Mellette County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a search warrant on a residence in White River early Friday morning. As a result of the search, varying amounts of cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana wax, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and $2,210 in US currency were seized.

3 adult males and 2 adult females were arrested and cha rged with drug offenses. One juvenile male was also taken into custody and charged with grand theft.

Agencies involved in the investigation were Mellette County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, and Murdo Police Department