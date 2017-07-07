Friday State Match Play Golf Recap

The top 3 seeds had byes on Friday in the Women’s State Match Play Tournament at Prairie Green in Sioux Falls. Sydney Bormann, Katie Bartlett and Karissa Guthrie got the day off as Kelsey Johnson, Brooke Piearson, Samantha Langford, Sydney Weber and Natalie Young all won their first round matches. Quarter-finals and semi’s are Saturday.

In the men’s competition the top 42 seeds had a first round bye. In 2nd round play Tommy Vining was upset by Joel Harrington. Highly-seeded players that did advance were #1 Alex Shattuck, Max Donohue, Will Grevlos, Ryan Jansa, Parker Klitzke, Riley Duncanson, Jesse Talcott and JJ Cooney. There are 2 more rounds of matches for the men Saturday as well.