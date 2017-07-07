Governor Names Members Of New Government Watchdog Board

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has named the members of a new government watchdog board that can investigate statewide officeholders and executive branch employees.

The Republican governor on Wednesday appointed four members to the State Government Accountability Board.

The board is made up of four retired justices or judges. Daugaard has named to the board retired South Dakota Supreme Court Justice Lori Wilbur and former circuit judges Gene Paul Kean, David Gienapp and Patricia Riepel.

Lawmakers created the panel this year to review and investigate allegations including bribery and theft of public funds.

If the board believes a crime has been committed, the matter would be referred to the Division of Criminal Investigation. In other cases, the panel has options including issuing reprimands or making recommendations to the governor.