Henry's Big Night Not Enough as Birds Fall to Wichita

The Canaries fell behind right away to the Wichita Wingnuts Friday night at the Birdcage. Matt Chavez belted a 3-run HR off Joe Bircher and it was 4-0 before the Birds had come to the plate. But they responded with back-to-back homers of their own in the bottom of the first. Brett Marr led off the game with an opposite field HR and Jabari Henry went really deep into the trees in left on the next pitch. He later hit a 2-run bomb to the same spot and Sioux Falls rallied to take a 7-6 lead. But the bullpen couldn’t make it hold up in the final 3 innings and Wichita won the opening game of the homestand 10-7.