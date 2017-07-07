Large Swim Meet Brings Competition, Economic Stimulation to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- On the first day of the Scheels Independence Day Invitational Swim Meet, some swimmers are already seeing success in the pool.

“I just got in the finals for 10th place in the 200!” said 12-year-old Cody Vertin.

Vertin, from Brookings, also finished third in his first heat of the 100 meter breast stroke. He says the pressure of the competition doesn’t really get to him.

“I just talk to myself and I say, ‘You can do this, you need this,” he said.

Vertin is one of more than 560 other swimmers also taking to the lanes of the Midco Aquatic Center’s 50 meter pool.

The other 34 teams are coming from six surrounding states, giving the Sioux Falls Swim Team some distanced competition.

“It makes a big difference,” said Sioux Falls swimmer Lavin Maddox. “I feel like the Minnesota swimmers are really good, so they really help push me, and make me work a little harder.”

Organizers say this is one of the largest meets to be hosted in South Dakota, giving outsiders a look at the facilities Sioux Falls has to offer:

“People are really impressed with it,” said Kyle Margheim, SFST Assistant Coach speaking of the Midco Aquatic Center. “They are impressed that we have it here in Sioux Falls, I think it’s great that we have it here in our community, and I think people are excited to just check it out.”

While they’re here, visitors are also helping to make a splash in the area’s economy.

“That’s 3 or 4 nights in a hotel, meals for the weekend and then always doing a little extra shopping around town,” said Margheim.

However for the swimmers in the pool, there’s only one thing on their mind.

“I’m just trying to touch the wall first,” said Maddox. “It’s my number one goal.”

Competition began Friday, and will continue into Sunday evening.

Admission to the meet is free.