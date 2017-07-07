Lora Hubbel Announces Her Candidacy For Governor Of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Lora Hubbel announced that she is running for Governor of South Dakota in 2018 today at her family business.

The former Legislature says her message needs to get out, which is why she plans to be less timid this time around and that it will be different that when she ran in 2012. Hubbel is a stark critic of Governor Daugaard stating that he doesn’t serve the best interests of South Dakotans.

Hubbel says her message is about 3 key things that are hurting South Dakota, “For the people to stop the hurting in South Dakota. To stop the corruption, to stop the healthcare mess that were in and to stop the common core. It’s kind of being swept under the rug. Common core is a very favorite of Governor’s, Governor Dauguaard’s, which I think is a disaster.”

Hubbel joins the Republican heavy race between Kristi Noem, Marty Jackley, Terry Lafleur, and Democratic candidate Billie Sutton.