Madison Man Facing Murder Charges Posts $1M Cash Bond

LAKE COUNTY, S.D. – A Madison man facing first degree murder charges in the death of his fiance is released after posting his $1M cash bond.

Lake County Jail officials say 46-year-old Joseph Schmitz submitted payment and was released at 5:30 p.m. yesterday evening. Schmitz is accused of shooting and killing 46-year-old Corina Booth in April of 2016 at their Lake Madison Home.

Schmitz pleaded not guilty and told authorities he acted in self defense and said Booth tried to stab him with a knife.

Booth was found with three gunshot wounds in her chest and two in her back.

A trial date has been set for October 5th, if found guilty, Schmitz could face the death penalty.