Marshall Prepares To Host 2017 Governor’s Pheasant Opener

MARSHALL, Minn. (AP) – Preparations are underway already for the 2017 Governor’s Pheasant Opener, which will be held in the southwestern Minnesota city of Marshall on Oct. 13-14.

The community also hosted the event in 2012. Cal Brink of the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce says new amenities such as more restaurants should make it an even better event this fall.

Surrounding Lyon County has more than three dozen wildlife management areas and has a rich hunting and outdoors heritage.

Organizers are seeking landowners with grassland or wetlands within 20 miles of Marshall who might be willing to grant access to participating hunters. Landowners who sign up will get a gift package and a pair of tickets to the community celebration banquet.

Gov. Mark Dayton initiated the Governor’s Pheasant Opener in 2011.