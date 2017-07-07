Nebraska Man Accused Of Threatening Iowa US Sen. Joni Ernst

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – An Omaha man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats against a Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa.

The FBI’s Omaha office says in a news release that the 64-year-old man was arrested Friday by FBI agents in Omaha.

The man’s case does not yet appear in federal online court records. The release says he will be taken to Council Bluffs, Iowa, for an initial court appearance.

An FBI spokesman in Omaha did not respond to questions from the AP about the nature of the threats. A news release from the Iowa office of the FBI says no other information or comments about the case will be made until court documents are filed.

Ernst’s office did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.