Police Investigating After Body Found In Walmart Parking Lot

Sioux Falls police are investigating what appears to be the discovery of a dead body in a car.

Several police cars, a fire truck and an ambulance could be seen in the parking lot of the Walmart on Louise Avenue Friday night. Police are trying to figure out what happened and aren’t saying much at this point. Crime scene tape has been put up on the east side of the parking lot close to Louise Avenue. The call came in shortly after 9 p.m. We will bring you more details as we get them.