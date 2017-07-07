Sanford: Complaint Misses Mark On North Dakota Health Care

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – Dakotas-based Sanford Health says a move by the Federal Trade Commission and North Dakota attorney general to block a merger agreement with a Bismarck clinic lacks an understanding of health care delivery in western North Dakota.

The regulators last month filed a federal complaint alleging that the deal with Mid-Dakota Clinic would violate antitrust law. The suit seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop the deal until the matter can go to trial.

In their response filed Thursday, lawyers for Sanford and Mid-Dakota say the complaint ignores the benefits to patients in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Sanford Health was formed in 2009 when Sanford in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, merged with MeritCare in Fargo. Sanford now bills itself as one of the largest health systems in the nation.