Several Sioux Falls Streets To Be Impacted By Annual Hot Harley Nights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Several streets in Sioux Falls will be impacted by the annual Hot Hot Harley Nights event on Saturday in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

At 5:30 p.m., a large motorcycle procession will begin at J&L Harley-Davidson, located at 2601 West 60th Street North, and travel through Sioux Falls ending downtown. The motorcycle procession will drive south on North Westport Avenue, head east on West Russell Street, then south on North West Avenue, east on West 12th Street, north on South Phillips Avenue, west on East 8th Street, and north on North Main Avenue into the downtown event area.

This will be a large escort of motorcycles, and traffic along the route will be delayed until all the motorcycles have passed. Motorists are urged to be patient if they come across this escort or plan ahead and use an alternate route.

The northern part of downtown will have several streets closed during the event. North Phillips Avenue from 2nd Street to 6th Street will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. North Main Avenue will be closed from 2nd Street to 8th Street from 2 to 11:30 p.m. North Phillips Avenue from 6th Street to 8th Street will be closed from 4 to 11:30 p.m. West 6th Street will be closed from North Dakota Avenue to North Weber Avenue from 4 to 11:30 p.m.