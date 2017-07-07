South Dakota Researchers To Educate Public About Neutrinos

LEAD, S.D. (AP) – A research facility in the eastern part of South Dakota is preparing to spend a day dedicated to teaching the public about neutrinos, a type of particle.

The Sanford Underground Research Facility plans to host Neutrino Day on Saturday. The day includes events designed to explain how and why scientists are investigating neutrinos, with guided tours to demonstrate the labs and procedures they use.

The first event of the day will be the practice launch of a total solar eclipse balloon. NASA is planning to launch balloons from 30 locations around the country during the solar eclipse on Aug. 21 to collect data as the moon moves in front of the sun.

Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment researcher Dr. Bonnie Flemming also is expected to give a presentation on one of the pioneers of neutrino research.