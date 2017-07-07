South Dakota Swimmers Rescue Diver Who Lost Consciousness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a teenager was rescued by other swimmers when he lost consciousness after diving off a popular waterfall in the Black Hills.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at Hippy Hole. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department says the teen was attempting a backflip off the rocks when he hit the water face-first and lost consciousness.

Other swimmers assisted and held the victim’s head out of the water until he regained consciousness. He suffered a possible head injury and was not responsive for about 15 minutes.

Authorities say the swimmers were able to get the teenager to shore and he began responding. He was able to get back to the top of the waterfall under his own power and was eventually taken to a hospital by his parents for treatment.