Tea Residents May Find Sediment in Water

Faulty Valve to Blame

Residents in Tea may find sediment or rust in their water. The city posted the following statement on its website late Friday

NOTICE: Due to a faulty valve from our water supplier, sediment was flushed into the city lines at a high rate . The city is in the process of flushing the lines to remove this sediment (rust) from our lines. If you experience rusty water, please run your faucets until the water clears. Please note that this is not harmful to your health.

We do apologize for any inconvenience this may create and are working as quick as we can to correct this issue.