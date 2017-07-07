Trial Date Set In Deadly Iowa Jail Escape

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in Iowa.

The Daily Nonpareil reports Wesley Correa-Carmenaty is scheduled to go to trial in Council Bluffs on Aug. 15.

Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber tells the newspaper that the 24-year-old Correa-Carmenaty has not waived his right to a speedy trial and has not requested the trial be moved to Sioux City. Attorney Greg Jones, who represents Correa-Carmenaty, says details could change.

Correa-Carmenaty is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts. Police say he was being transporting to the Council Bluffs jail in May when he attacked Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Burbridge and Deputy Pat Morgan, grabbed one of their guns and shot them before fleeing. He was recaptured in Omaha. Burbridge was killed.

Correa-Carmenaty has pleaded not guilty.