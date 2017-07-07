Trump, Putin Meeting Goes Longer Than Expected

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) – A meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that was supposed to last a half-hour has stretched to more than 90 minutes.

Trump had originally been scheduled to depart the meeting site of the Group of 20 world leaders in Hamburg, Germany at 4:20 p.m. local time following his meeting with Putin.

But Svetlana Lukash, a Russian official accompanying Putin at the talks, said the meeting that began around 4 p.m. local time was still ongoing at 5:50 p.m.

The longer-than-scheduled meeting comes as US. officials say the United States and Russia have reached an agreement for a cease-fire in southwest Syria that is set to take effect on Sunday.