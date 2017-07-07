WWE Smackdown Coming To Premier Center In September

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Denny Sanford Premier Center announced Friday that WWE Smackdown is coming to Sioux Falls in September for the first time ever.

WWE Smackdown is in Sioux Falls on September 5th, 2017 at 7 p.m. The Premier Center says this is your chance to see WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, United States Champion Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, The Usos, Becky Lynch, Dolph Ziggler and The New Day.

Tickets for WWE Smackdown start at $15 and will go on sale Friday, July 14th at 10 a.m. You can get tickets either at the Premier Center box office, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or www.Ticketmaster.com.

VIP Ringsider Packages will also be available.