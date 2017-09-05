Authorities Arrest Two From Cuba In Baltic Credit Card Skimmer Case

Authorities have arrested two people who they believe are behind the credit card skimmers placed on the pumps at two gas stations in Baltic.

Thirty-year-old’s Dairon Rodriguez and Darcy Quintero, both from Cuba, are charged with forgery, ID theft, and using fraudulent credit cards. After releasing surveillance footage of the two at a local Walmart last week, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says they received tips from a citizen and a Walmart employee that led to their arrest. After searching their car, authorities say they found around 50 credit cards.

The Sheriff’s Office says initially they received several reports of fraudulent credit card use. A credit card skimmer was then located at the Classic Corner and Midway Corner.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Gearman said, “We don’t know how many victims are out there as it’s hard to tell if they’ve used the credit cards or not, but it was a fairly organized group of individuals, and these are the only two we’ve identified right now.”

The Sheriff’s Office encourages gas station employees to look at their pumps, and customers to check their statements for any fraudulent activity. Authorities say the two seemed to be targeting rural gas stations that aren’t open 24 hours. They say they were all over the state.