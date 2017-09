C-I-F Happy to Gain Storm

C-I-F Happy to Gain Storm

The C-I-F gained a 15th team last week in the Sioux Falls Storm. And League Commissioner Ricky Bertz knows it’s a huge boost for his league to bring in a franchise like Sioux Falls. Wichita Falls might also join which would give the C-I-F 16 teams. It would also bring back rivalries for Sioux Falls like Sioux City and Omaha. The closest road game was 5-6 hours away in the I-F-L.