Fernson, Great Plains Zoo Teaming Up For “Zoo Brew”

SIOUX FALLS – Fernson Brewing Co. and the Great Plains Zoo are coming together for what’s being called “Zoo Brew.”

The new golden ale will be sold for a limited time at Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations. Two dollars from each case goes toward the zoo’s brown bear exhibit, which is scheduled to open next spring.

The company picked up the idea from a similar campaign in Des Moines, Iowa, then got rolling with a new beer and a new can.

“It’s amazing how it’s turned from concept to reality,” said Riccardo Tarabelsi, VP of sales and marketing for Fernson. “That’s the most rewarding stuff for us to see, especially because it’s such a great partnership.”

A 6-pack of zoo brew will run you about $9. It is a limited time beer with only 650 cases on the market right now — and potentially 250 more on the way.