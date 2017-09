O’Gorman beats Yankton in Girls Tennis

The O’Gorman Knights hope to get their top player back soon. In the 2nd set Tuesday Maddie Nguyen won a battle 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 after Yankton’s Anne Knoff had won the #1 singles match 6-2, 6-1. The Knights went on to win the remaining singles matches and the match overall 7-2.