Police Searching For Suspects After 2 Casinos Robbed Over Weekend

Police say they’re searching for the suspects after two Sioux Falls casinos were robbed over the weekend.

The first robbery occurred Saturday morning at Deuces Casino on North West Avenue. Police say a man walked into the casino with dark colored clothing, a black hat, and a bandana over his face. They say he pointed a gun at a couple of the patrons inside, and demanded them on the ground.

According to police, he got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, and took off on foot.

Police say another robbery took place at the Rice Street Casino on Sunday afternoon. They say a 5′ 10″ Hispanic male in his 30’s entered the casino. He was wearing black and grey colored clothing as well as sunglasses.

According to police, he pointed a handgun at the employee, and got away with cash.

Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (605) 367-7007.