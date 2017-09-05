Scoreboard Tuesday, September 5th

Scoreboard Tuesday, September 5th
Scoreboard Tuesday, September 5th

American League

Tampa Bay 2, Twins 1 *Grossman HR

Girls Tennis

O’Gorman 7, Yankton 2

Girls Softball

O’Gorman 16, Mitchell 4
O’Gorman 14, Mitchell 0
Roosevelt 3, Brandon Valley 3
Roosevelt 9, Brandon Valley 0

Girls Soccer

Lincoln 3, Washington 1
Pierre 6, Yankton 1
Spearfish 4, Belle Fourche 0

Boys Soccer

Lincoln 2, Washington 0 *2nd half
Yankton 5, Pierre 1
Spearfish 2, Belle Fourche 0

Women’s Golf

Central Region Fall Preview

289-SW Oklahoma State    289
291-Augustana  291 (+3)
301-Northeastern St.  301

69-Hannah Hankinson (AU)  2nd
72-Kali Trautman (AU)  4th

Northwestern Fall Invite

336-Northwestern
344-Iowa Western
359-Morningside
381-Dordt  (5th)

77-Shayla Murray (NW)  1st
82-Chanda Zomermaand (NW)  3rd

H.S. Cross Country
Jesse James Invitational

Girls

31-Lennox
53-Flandreau
55-Deubrook

*Josie Olsen (D) 19:45

Boys

28-Beresford
31-Lennox
57-Sioux Valley

*Alec Atwood (B) 16:42

Women’s Volleyball

DWU 3, Mount Marty 2

Girls Volleyball

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Parkston, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23

Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-10, 25-16, 25-22

Avon def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14

Bennett County def. Gregory, 25-21, 25-16, 26-24

Beresford def. Canton, 25-16, 25-20, 28-26

Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno, 20-25, 25-10, 16-25, 25-23, 18-16

Canistota def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-20, 25-6, 25-21

Chamberlain def. Burke/Sanborn Central, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17

Chester def. Baltic, 25-23, 25-23, 25-12

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 25-20, 25-5, 25-20

DeSmet def. Deuel, 25-23, 25-14, 25-21

Deubrook def. Estelline, 25-9, 25-8, 25-21

Edmunds Central def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Chester-Colman-Egan, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19

Ethan def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 26-24, 25-18, 25-10

Faulkton def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22

Freeman def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17

Gayville-Volin def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16

Groton Area def. Webster, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14

Hankinson, N.D. def. Sisseton, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13

Hanson def. Howard, 25-14, 25-17, 25-11

Harding County def. Bowman County, N.D., 3-1

Harrisburg def. Brookings, 23-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-17

Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-7, 21-25, 25-11, 25-22

Huron def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-21, 16-25, 16-25, 30-28, 17-15

Lead-Deadwood def. Edgemont, 25-14, 25-17, 26-24

Lyman def. Colome, 25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 25-23

McCook Central/Montrose def. Sioux Valley, 25-21, 14-25, 25-17, 17-25, 15-11

McIntosh def. Lemmon, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17

Mitchell def. Watertown, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20

North Border def. Mobridge-Pollock, 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-5

Philip def. Jones County, 25-20, 25-14, 25-14

Potter County def. Dupree, 25-14, 25-9, 25-11

Red Cloud def. Douglas, 26-24, 25-13, 19-25, 20-25, 18-16

Redfield/Doland def. Leola/Frederick, 28-26, 23-25, 27-25, 28-26

Santee, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 24-26, 25-27, 25-23, 25-20, 15-13

Sargent Central, N.D. def. Britton-Hecla, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13

Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-17, 19-25, 25-22, 14-25, 15-13

Sioux Falls Washington def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16

St. Francis Indian def. Lower Brule, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 25-14

St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 25-20

Sully Buttes def. Ipswich, 25-11, 25-23, 25-19

Tea Area def. Lennox, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20

Vermillion def. Bon Homme, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20

Wagner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-13, 25-12, 25-19

Warner def. Miller, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14

West Central def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 19-25, 28-26, 25-21, 19-25, 15-6

Winner def. Bennett County, 25-10, 25-12, 25-15

Wolsey-Wessington def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-13, 29-27, 25-20

