Scoreboard Tuesday, September 5th
Scoreboard Tuesday, September 5th
Scoreboard Tuesday, September 5th
American League
Tampa Bay 2, Twins 1 *Grossman HR
Girls Tennis
O’Gorman 7, Yankton 2
Girls Softball
O’Gorman 16, Mitchell 4
O’Gorman 14, Mitchell 0
Roosevelt 3, Brandon Valley 3
Roosevelt 9, Brandon Valley 0
Girls Soccer
Lincoln 3, Washington 1
Pierre 6, Yankton 1
Spearfish 4, Belle Fourche 0
Boys Soccer
Lincoln 2, Washington 0 *2nd half
Yankton 5, Pierre 1
Spearfish 2, Belle Fourche 0
Women’s Golf
Central Region Fall Preview
289-SW Oklahoma State 289
291-Augustana 291 (+3)
301-Northeastern St. 301
69-Hannah Hankinson (AU) 2nd
72-Kali Trautman (AU) 4th
Northwestern Fall Invite
336-Northwestern
344-Iowa Western
359-Morningside
381-Dordt (5th)
77-Shayla Murray (NW) 1st
82-Chanda Zomermaand (NW) 3rd
H.S. Cross Country
Jesse James Invitational
Girls
31-Lennox
53-Flandreau
55-Deubrook
*Josie Olsen (D) 19:45
Boys
28-Beresford
31-Lennox
57-Sioux Valley
*Alec Atwood (B) 16:42
Women’s Volleyball
DWU 3, Mount Marty 2
Girls Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Parkston, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23
Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-10, 25-16, 25-22
Avon def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14
Bennett County def. Gregory, 25-21, 25-16, 26-24
Beresford def. Canton, 25-16, 25-20, 28-26
Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno, 20-25, 25-10, 16-25, 25-23, 18-16
Canistota def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-20, 25-6, 25-21
Chamberlain def. Burke/Sanborn Central, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17
Chester def. Baltic, 25-23, 25-23, 25-12
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 25-20, 25-5, 25-20
DeSmet def. Deuel, 25-23, 25-14, 25-21
Deubrook def. Estelline, 25-9, 25-8, 25-21
Edmunds Central def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Chester-Colman-Egan, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19
Ethan def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 26-24, 25-18, 25-10
Faulkton def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22
Freeman def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17
Gayville-Volin def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16
Groton Area def. Webster, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14
Hankinson, N.D. def. Sisseton, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13
Hanson def. Howard, 25-14, 25-17, 25-11
Harding County def. Bowman County, N.D., 3-1
Harrisburg def. Brookings, 23-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-17
Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-7, 21-25, 25-11, 25-22
Huron def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-21, 16-25, 16-25, 30-28, 17-15
Lead-Deadwood def. Edgemont, 25-14, 25-17, 26-24
Lyman def. Colome, 25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 25-23
McCook Central/Montrose def. Sioux Valley, 25-21, 14-25, 25-17, 17-25, 15-11
McIntosh def. Lemmon, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17
Mitchell def. Watertown, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20
North Border def. Mobridge-Pollock, 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-5
Philip def. Jones County, 25-20, 25-14, 25-14
Potter County def. Dupree, 25-14, 25-9, 25-11
Red Cloud def. Douglas, 26-24, 25-13, 19-25, 20-25, 18-16
Redfield/Doland def. Leola/Frederick, 28-26, 23-25, 27-25, 28-26
Santee, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 24-26, 25-27, 25-23, 25-20, 15-13
Sargent Central, N.D. def. Britton-Hecla, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-17, 19-25, 25-22, 14-25, 15-13
Sioux Falls Washington def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16
St. Francis Indian def. Lower Brule, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 25-14
St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 25-20
Sully Buttes def. Ipswich, 25-11, 25-23, 25-19
Tea Area def. Lennox, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20
Vermillion def. Bon Homme, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20
Wagner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-13, 25-12, 25-19
Warner def. Miller, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14
West Central def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 19-25, 28-26, 25-21, 19-25, 15-6
Winner def. Bennett County, 25-10, 25-12, 25-15
Wolsey-Wessington def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-13, 29-27, 25-20