SF Police: Person Selling Gun Accidentally Shoots Potential Buyer

A man is behind bars after police say he accidentally shot the man to whom he was trying to sell a gun.

Fifty-nine-year-old Agustin Perez of Sioux Falls is charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police say they were called to a home on the 500 block of North Indiana Avenue early Sunday morning. They say Perez and the 35-year-old male victim were drinking together when the gun went off. Perez allegedly shot the victim in the upper left chest who walked home and was then taken to the hospital.

Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens said, “The suspect is explaining how the gun worked to the victim, and in the process, racked the slide, his finger was on the trigger, then the gun discharged.”

Perez is also charged with grand theft because police say the gun had been reported stolen.