SFC and Roosevelt are Tuesday winners in VB

Ellie Voss and Kylie Van Egdom each had a dozen kills as #2 SF Christian beat #3 Madison 3-1 Tuesday night. Olivia Rud led the Bulldogs with 8 kills. And just up Cliff Ave. at the Lincoln gym, Roosevelt beat the Pats in a 5-setter as Rylie Boyd had 25 kills to pace the Riders. Emily Anderson had 12 for Lincoln.