Sioux Falls Police Saturate School Zones On First Day

With the new school year kicking off in Sioux Falls, police are saturating school zones. It’s not just School Resource Officers doing this, the department is also pulling in traffic officers from different shifts.

“Good morning,” said Sioux Falls Police Officer Craig Boetel as he waves to a kid. “That’s one of the nice things about working in the grade schools, they all like to see you come.”

Boetel is assigned to two schools in the Sioux Falls School District. Before heading to Axtel Park, he scours the area of Lowell Elementary School.

“Kids trying to get back into their normal routines. Same way with parents and drivers… adjusting their schedules. Now they’re going from going to work by themselves to they have to drop their kids off at school prior to going to work.”

Boetel says there’s always a learning curve, especially on the first day.

Boetel said, “Just like these kids here, we’d like you to use the intersection.”

He says kids don’t always cross where they should, and double parking is a problem in school zones.

“You have one person that’s stopped. One person trying to go around them; creates a big safety issue for the children trying to get across,” Boetel said.

He says speeding is always an issue.

“As long as there’s children present the 15 mile an hour school zone is in place.”

Before class even began on Tuesday, Boetel pulls over the third person he clocks; 16 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Boetel said, “I can tell the speed, but I can also tell the distance. They were 171.4 feet away from me at the time.”

The second 10 miles per hour over.

“Ten over will be $105, but we’ll drop it down a speed bracket for her.”

She will end up paying $85. Boetel says they issue a lot of tickets during the first month of school, even DUI’s. But that’s not they’re only goal.

Boetel said, “I know it can be inconvenient, but ultimately the safety of the child is what we’re looking for here.”

Police will saturate school zones through the end of September.