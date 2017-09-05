Solidarity For Dreamers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced that he is phasing out President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. It protected immigrants who were brought here as children and grew up as Americans.

The President’s action prompted protests in many parts of the country, including Sioux Falls. Hundreds of people gathered at Meldrum Park in Sioux Falls in solidarity for dreamers. The protesters held up signs and candles to show their support.

The decision will impact many families in Sioux Falls who could face deportation.

“We want those people effected to know that we are here for them, that it doesn’t matter what happens, we are going to be supporting them and try to help in any way possible,” says Alex Ramirez with Pulso Hispano.

Congress has six months to come up with a solution. Meanwhile, immigration lawyers recommend people be informed on what their rights are, and what protections exist for them with or without DACA.