Tip Leads Police To Weapon Used In Sioux Falls Homicide

Jill Johnson
Police say they found the weapon they believe was used in a homicide in Sioux Falls last week.

Police say a tip from the public led them to the murder weapon. They say the 9 mm handgun was found a couple blocks away from the crime scene at Bakker Park in an area that wasn’t previously searched.

Eighteen-year-old Dylan Holler has been arrested on first degree murder, robbery and aggravated assault charges. Police say he shot and killed 17-year-old Riley Stonehouse following a fight over drugs.

