Arrest Warrant Issued For Wednesday Morning’s Robbery Suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police issued an arrest warrant this morning related to the robbery at 26th and Minnesota Avenue that happened around 1 a.m.

The warrant was issued for Angel Emilo Provincial for 1st degree robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Police say Provincial walked into a casino located at 26th Minnesota around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Provincial pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money before firing a round in the ceiling.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

Please call police if you have any information on Angel Provinical’s whereabouts.