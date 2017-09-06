Arrest Warrant Issued For Wednesday Morning’s Robbery Suspect

KDLT Newsroom
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police issued an arrest warrant this morning related to the robbery at 26th and Minnesota Avenue that happened around 1 a.m.

The warrant was issued for Angel Emilo Provincial for 1st degree robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Police say Provincial  walked into a casino located at 26th Minnesota around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Provincial pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money before firing a round in the ceiling.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

Please call police if you have any information on Angel Provinical’s whereabouts.

 

Related Post

Garth Brooks Breaks Ticket Record Sales For Sioux ...
Sioux Falls Murder Suspect’s Bond Set At $1 ...
Solidarity For Dreamers
Lincoln County State’s Attorney Reviewing Controve...

You Might Also Like