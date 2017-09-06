Augie Sweeps TAMUK behind Koch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The ninth-ranked Augustana volleyball team swept Texas A&M – Kingsville, 3-0, to give head coach Jennifer Jacobs her first career win at the Elmen Center in front of an electric crowd Wednesday night. The sweep (25-17, 25-18, 25-16) was the Vikings fourth of the year and extends their winning streak to three consecutive matches.

“We had a fantastic crowd tonight,” Jacobs said. “Getting that first win at home is always a great feeling.”

In set one, Augustana (4-1, 0-0) started fast, jumping to a 7-2 lead that included a 4-0 run capped off by a kill by senior Ashley Wilson . A kill by junior outside hitter Country Place extended the Vikings lead to 12-5. The kill was one of Place’s 10 on the evening. Augustana concluded set one scoring the final five points which included kills by senior Alex Banker , Place and senior Bailey Koch .

Leading set two 12-9, the Vikings went on a run to break it open sparked by back-to-back kills by junior outside hitter Lauren Waite .

Augustana closed the match out with a dominating set three. The Vikings sprinted out to an 8-1 lead helped by three straight attack errors by the Javelina. Augustana continued to pour it on via kills by Hanna Justesen and Kaylea Ahrens and eventually led 21-10.

Banker tacked on another double-double with 32 assists and 15 digs, with a .667 attack percentage. Senior Tahlyr Banks accounted for 13 digs on the night.

As a team, Augustana had 11.5 team blocks.

Due to the severity of Hurricane Irma that is expected to hit Florida over the weekend, the Bash At The Beach Volleyball Tournament, in West Palm Beach, Fla. has been canceled. The Vikings, who were scheduled to participate in the tournament are currently making arrangements to try and get matches in this weekend elsewhere.

Stay tuned to GoAugie.com for updates.