Carbon Monoxide Leak Prompts Late Start At Axtell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A carbon monoxide leak prompted Axtell Park building to clear around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

An employee in the building says he felt ill when he walked into the building this morning. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the building and discovered a carbon monoxide leakage. They say the source of the leak came from the boiler room in the building.

Firefighters cleared everyone out of the building to ventilate it. The incident prompted a late start to classes.

“Carbon monoxide in our experience with the fire services is produced by an incomplete combustion so furnaces, hot water heaters, stoves, and vehicles are good examples of that,” said Steven Brunette with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue

They say fortunately, no one needed medical treatment in this incident.