Charges Filed Against Jail Inmate Accused Of Assault, Escape

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Four felony charges have been filed in Charles Mix County against an inmate who authorities say assaulted a guard before escaping the county jail and ending up in a standoff with law enforcement in Vermillion.

Nineteen-year-old Jubal Grant is charged with escape, simple assault on a correctional officer, burglary and grand theft.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that Grant appeared in court Tuesday but did not enter pleas to the charges.

Authorities say Grant stole a car after escaping on Aug. 30. He and the car were found the next day at a Vermillion residence, and he was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted about seven hours.