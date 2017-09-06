What ‘Dreamers’ Need To Know About DACA Ending

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Concern is building for those affected by President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program. In South Dakota, according to the USCIS, there are 500 people currently enrolled in the program, also known as DACA. Many of them are wondering what they should do now.

“People are just really scared,” says Immigration Lawyer Taneeza Islam.

After finding out the DACA Program will soon be no more, many in Sioux Falls are seeking support and answers.

“I had a lot of family members whose children were current ‘dreamer’ members or just find out they were eligible,” says Islam. “There was a lot of tears just of uncertainty but also because of the finality of the decision.”

Islam says there are some immediate effects taking place for those with pending DACA applications.

“If they have not received a receipt notice with a date on September 5th or before, then their applications will no longer be accepted,” she says.

And that could determine if someone leaving the country, is able to return.

“People could apply for what’s called an Advance Parole Travel Document, so that would allow DACA and ‘dreamers’ to travel outside of the country and have permission to re-enter, but those are no longer being processed either,” explains Islam.

For those that are already ‘dreamers’, Islam says the next step is to make sure their work permit stays valid. If their work permit is expiring on or before March 5, when the program officially ends, those need to be renewed within one month.

“You have to get that renewal in by October 5th, 2017,” says Islam.

Work permits can be renewed for up to 2 years. The Department of Homeland Security will recognize DACA authorizations until they expire at the end of their two-year lifespans. Congress has six months to come up with a solution, before DACA is officially phased out.